UCH Doctor wins Shalina Rising Star Season 3 edition

A Paediatric Doctor at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, Oyo State, Dr. Olalere P. Oluwadare, has emerged the winner of the Shalina Rising Stars Award, Season 3.

The Shalina Rising Stars Award is a programme for Nigerian Resident Doctors who present unique medical case reports.

The Award, which serves as a unique platform for Nigerian resident doctors to showcase their clinical talents, is annually organised by a leading multinational pharmaceutical company in Nigeria, Shalina Healthcare.

The National Grand Finale, which took place in Lagos, had winners from 16 Nigerian Universities Teaching Hospitals, including the University College Hospital, Ibadan; University of Abuja Teaching Hospital; Rivers State Teaching Hospital; Lagos State Teaching Hospital; University of Calabar Teaching Hospital; Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital; and University of Benin Teaching Hospital, competing for the coveted prize.

Others included the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, Enugu State; Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Anambra State; University of Uyo Teaching Hospital in Akwa Ibom State; Federal Teaching Hospital, Katsina; University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State; and National Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbobi, Lagos State.

The contest also included candidates from Federal Medical Centre, Asaba; Federal Medical Centre, Bida, Niger State; and Federal Medical Centre, Ebute-Metta, Lagos State.

The contest, which reportedly kickstarted between October and November 2023, had the finalists jostling for the prize for about four hours of intense competition and three rounds of the contest that included Consultation, Presentation and Rapid Fire.

The competition, known to be a unique platform for rising stars in medical practice, eventually saw Dr. Oluwadare emerge as the overall winner and winning a cash prize of N1 million, while Dr. Onumaku Isioma Josephine of the University of Port Harcourt and Dr. Maryam I. Abdullahi of Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital emerged first and second runner-ups and won N500,000 and N300,000 respectively

The contesting finalists were all given a certificate of participation as recognition for being the best in the country.

In his remarks, Arun Raj, Chief Operating Officers, West Africa (Pharma) Business Operations, Shalina Healthcare, commended the contestants, saying it was a great privilege to have them at the competition.

“If you are here, it means you are the best in the country and it is a great privilege to have you here,” he said.

According to Raj, Nigerians have great talent and Shalina was only working towards igniting the fire in them so as to develop what will benefit the society irrespective of the challenges facing the country.

He added that the platform was initiated for resident doctors to have opportunities for communication, conduct research, compare and learn practices in order to make more progress in their field of expertise.

Guests at the event, including Dr. Sixtus Ozuomba, Chairman, Society for Family Physicians of Nigeria, Lagos State Chapter, and Dr. F. A. Oloyede, commended Shanila for the laudable initiative, noting that it was a great move in encouraging the younger and coming generation.

Folorunso Alaran, a Pharmacist who is the Head of Corporate Marketing at Shalina Healthcare and lead organiser of the Shalina Rising Stars Award, disclosed: “The Shalina Rising Star Award is one of the many value-added initiatives by Shalina Healthcare designed to drive her corporate purpose of ensuring quality healthcare delivery to all Africans.”