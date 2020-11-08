Tyson Fury has admitted to fearing he would suffer a heart attack due to substance abuse, junk food and alcohol while battling past demons away from the ring.

The heavyweight fighter’s career took a drastic lurch for the worse after defeating Wladimir Klitschko in 2015 – with Fury having candidly admitted to contemplating suicide during his darkest moments.

The 32-year-old returned to the pinnacle of boxing after a miraculous comeback, however, and has now reflected back on a particular moment which placed him back on the path to glory.

Writing in his new book: “The Furious Method,” as serialised by The Mirror, the Gypsy King recalls his “epiphany” while at a Halloween party three years ago.

“Within a month of being crowned world heavyweight champ I was an emotional wreck, on my way to a heart attack thanks to Class A drugs, junk food and alcohol,” Fury wrote.

“I had my epiphany in a pub on Halloween night in 2017, hopelessly overweight and humiliated, wearing a badly fitting skeleton outfit that was skin-tight and emphasised my full 28st.

“Although I’d started training again, I was still drinking and going on benders and making life a misery for my wife, my children and those closest to me.

“Looking around the pub at people half my age I felt like a disgrace and I knew things had to change.

“I left the pub early and later that night I stood in my bedroom in my underpants, fell on my knees and cried out to God to help me.”

Fury has previously claimed he planned to crash into a bridge at “about 190 miles per hour” in his sports car in a bid to end his life.

But after pulling the vehicle over, Fury embarked on his boxing training again and worked on managing his mental health.

The unbeaten superstar made his long-awaited return to the ring in 2018, defeating Sefer Seferi and Francesco Pianeta.

He also shared a split draw with Deontay Wilder in December of the same year.

Fury dethroned Wilder earlier this year in their second bout and is waiting to see who his next opponent will be.

It has now been revealed that undefeated European champion Agit Kabayel is the likely challenger.

His highly-anticipated unification showdown with Anthony Joshua is expected to take place in 2021.