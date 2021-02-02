A Magistrates’ Court sitting in Kano on Monday sentenced two vagrants to three months imprisonment with hard labour for stealing 70 pairs of flip-flops, also known as slippers.

Magistrate Farouk Ibrahim sentenced Surajo Adamu, 23, and Ibrahim Sani, 20, after they pleaded guilty.

Ibrahim did not give the convicts an option to pay a fine.

The Magistrate ordered that the flip-flops should be taken to an orphanage.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Lamido Soron-Dinki, told the court that the convicts committed the offence on January 24 at Kwari Market Kano.

He said a team of policemen on patrol attached to Fagge Police Division, Kano arrested the convicts around Kantin Kwari Market Kano.

Soron-Dinki said the convicts were caught with 70 pairs of flip-flops and when asked where they got them from, the convicts could not give a satisfactory account.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 319 of the Penal Code Law of Kano State.