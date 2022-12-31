Two children of same parents burnt to death in Akwa Ibom

Two children of the same parents have been burnt to death by a mysterious fire at Udo Imuk Street in Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

According to available information, the fire that led to the death of the children, aged six and three, occurred on Friday.

Residents of the area told newsmen on Saturday that the children, who were locked in their one apartment room by their parents, died at about 7pm.

A resident of the building where the incident occurred, who identified himself as Prince Ekpo from Nsit Ubium Local Government Area of the state, told newsmen that the father of the children said: “I left the phone in the room to give light in the room for the children hoping to return soon.

“My wife earlier went out to buy something.

“I came back and saw people crowded and discovered my two children were burnt to death and we don’t know the source of the fire.”

Landlords of the building, Bright and Godwin Peter Udo Imuk, told newsmen: “We didn’t notice when the fire started.

“We only heard an explosive sound and while going to check, fire had gutted the room and spread to our rooms and parlour.

“We tried to remove our properties, but serious damages had been done already.

“We called people to come and help us to put out the fire and I told my brother that children were inside the room, but before we went for their rescue, the children were roasted.”