Two charged with stealing vehicle brainbox worth N2.3m

828 828

Two men, Samuel Garuba, 28, and Abraham Suleiman, 27, on Thursday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing a vehicle brainbox worth N2.3 million.

The men, whose addresses were not provided, are facing a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy and stealing.

They, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, SP Josephine Ikhayere, told the court that, on July 12, the defendants conspired along with others at large to commit the alleged crimes.

Ikhayere said that the defendants stole a brain box of a Lexus GX 460 jeep worth N2.3 million.

She added that the defendant stole two vehicle mirrors and the car’s pidgin hole content.

The prosecutor said that the car belonged to one Folawewo Adekemi.

She also told the court that, on the same date, the defendants also stole the brain box of a Toyota Corolla, four control panel and black glasses.

She said that the property belonged to Oluwaseyi Ogunleye.

Also Read:

According to the prosecutor, the alleged offences are punishable under Sections 411, 280 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, Nigeria, 2015.

The Magistrate, Lateef Owolabi, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N400,000 each, with two sureties, who must be gainfully employed and provide evidence of three years’ tax payment.

He adjourned the matter until Aug. 8 for mention.