Breaking: Senate unveils Tinubu’s Ministerial list + Those who made it

828 828

The Senate on Thursday unveiled President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Ministerial list.

The unveiling was done after the Chief of State to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, delivered the final list.

Among those who made the ministerial list were former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and a former Governor of Ebonyi State, who is the Deputy Leader of the Senate, Senator David Umahi.

Two former Governors who also made the list were Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State and Muhammadu Badaru of Jigawa State.

The list, which was announced by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, also included the candidate of Accord for the same election in Oyo State, Bayo Adelabu.

Others who made the list included Abubakar Momoh, Ambassador Yusuf Tukur Maitama, Hannatu Musawa, Uche Nnaji, Beta Edu, Tunji Ojo and Uju Kennedy.

The List

Abubakar Momoh Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Mohammed Dangiwa Hanatu Musawa Chief Uche Nnaji Betta Edu Doris Uzoka David Umahi Nyesom Wike

10. Mohamed Badaru

Nasir el-Rufai Ekperikpe Ekpo Nkiru onyejiocha Olubumi Ojo Stella Okotete Uju Ohaneye

17. Bello Mohammed Goroyo