Erotic Monday Night: Sex in the car park, by Tiwa Says

Sometimes I wonder why God created man with an insatiable appetite and yet expects us to look the other way and act contrary to our makeup and then punish us when we don’t. Yes, I know there are a lot of explanations. Like free will and the likes. But imagine a world where everyone did the same things and no one acted contrary to what was written or what they were told. What kind of life would we be living in now? We would probably still be somewhere using stones to make fire.

I have discovered that as humans, we’re only willing to retain the information we can see in our mind’s eye. If we can’t comprehend it, we quickly discard it, labeling it bad or impossible. We close our minds and hearts to information and that’s why we can’t see beyond our noses sometimes.

Life is not black and white. There are lots of greys in between. And it’s in those greys that you truly get to enjoy and understand life. Life is meant to be lived fully Stop holding back. I know some people are already getting uncomfortable reading this. So let me go to the gist for today.

Whoever said money cannot buy happiness has probably never experienced what it means to be able to afford what you want. I was invited for a classy dinner party recently. It was at one of these luxury hotels on the Island and I must confess it felt good to be treated to so many options. It wasn’t just the food, but the ambience, the service and the people. The conversations were different. If you have a small mind, you would be lost in that kind of gathering.

Anyway money is good, trust me. So we had fun at the party. But at some point, it was starting to get boring. Jeff needed to get his complimentary card from the car and I followed him. The hotel had an underground parking. It was quiet and empty except for two security personnels who were by the entrance.

Jeff was about to step out of the car after taking his card case when I pulled him back. I surprised him with a kiss and he responded. I was stroking him and trying to zip his pants down, but there wasn’t enough space to manoeuvre. So we went to the back seat. By this time, his pant was pulled down.

And as I lifted up my dress, I sat on him. I bounced my breasts on his face and fed them to him. He grabbed both breasts, squeezed them together and put both my nipples in his mouth, sucking and biting gently.

I moaned. I love to have my boobs sucked right. I put his dick in me. It glided in smoothly, my juice lubricating his shaft. I moved with intention, twisting and turning on his dick like I was making semo.

It felt so good. I threw my head back and moaned. He kissed my neck and put his tongue in my ears, licking and tracing. I rubbed my clitoris on his dick as I rode up and down. Before I knew what was happening, I was vibrating in orgasm.

Jeff held my neck and fucked me from beneath. His strokes were hard and fast. He came moaning: “Oh baby.” It was the sweetest quickie.

We freshened up and rejoined the party. This time, it seemed like there was a new excitement in our conversations. Little did they know that we had gotten a boost. If you have never had car park sex, you should try it.

