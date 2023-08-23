Tunde Aina’s Underbelly tops the charts on Prime Video in Nigeria

Underbelly, a Nollywood masterpiece by Tunde Aina, has taken Prime Video by storm, becoming the number one movie in Nigeria just one day after its release on Friday.

The movie is a thrilling and suspenseful epic that explores the themes of love, betrayal, and survival in a harsh and unforgiving environment.

Underbelly is the story of two friends who travel from the western part of Nigeria to the north, hoping to find greener pastures. It all goes wrong when one of them falls in love with the wrong woman.

Underbelly is a gripping tale of love, betrayal, and survival in a harsh and unforgiving environment. It showcases the rich and diverse culture of Nigeria, as well as the challenges and opportunities that come with it. Underbelly is a movie that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats from start to finish. With a roller coaster of emotions, Underbelly is a movie that will get viewers laughing, crying, gasping, and cheering.

Underbelly won the best achievement in production design at AMAA 2022. It was nominated for eleven awards at the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival (TINFF), a prestigious platform that celebrates and showcases the best of Nollywood films. and was one of ten Nigerian movies screened at Africa International Film Festival, Afriff 2022. This is a remarkable achievement for Tunde Aina and his team, who have put a lot of hard work and passion into making this movie.

The movie stars Stan Nze, Femi Adebayo, Kunle Coker, Akume Akume, among others. It was produced by Tunde Aina and Chloe Coco and directed by Toka Mcbaror.

Tunde Aina is a visionary and prolific Nollywood filmmaker who has mastered the art of telling African stories from an African perspective. His movies are not only entertaining but also enlightening, inspiring, and empowering. He has created a niche in the industry with his unique style and approach to storytelling. He is an International Emmy Awards juror in 2022 and 2023 and a member of the International Academy of television arts and Sciences, organisers of the International Emmy Awards.

“I wanted to show the beauty and diversity of our culture and how it can bring people together or tear them apart,” Tunde Aina said about Underbelly.

Underbelly climbed to number one in Nigeria within 48 hours of debut on Prime Video and has maintained the lead for days. This is an incredible achievement for Tunde Aina and his team, who have made history with this movie and have shown the world the power and potential of Nollywood. Underbelly has received rave reviews from critics and audiences alike, who have praised its thrilling and suspenseful plot, stunning cinematography, authentic and captivating performances, and cultural and social relevance.