EFCC nabs firm’s Chief Executive Officer for N500m land fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested one Stephen Acheme Akpa, the Chief Executive of Zoe New Dawn Nigeria Limited, for alleged N500 million land fraud.

The firm’s CEO was first arrested by the Commission on December 2, 2022 at his office in the Idu axis of Abuja.

This followed a petition alleging that he obtained N500 million under false pretence.

Akpa was to be arraigned on a five count charge when he jumped the administrative bail offered by the Commission.

All efforts to apprehend him proved futile until August 9, 2023 when he was rearrested.

He will soon be arraigned in court, the anti-graft agency said in a statement.