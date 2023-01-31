Trouble for undergraduate who boasted on TikTok her private part helped her + Video

A graduate of Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, Owerri in Imo State who just wrote her last examination and concluded her project defence is in trouble.

She took to TikTok to boast that but for God and her private, she would not have made it through to becoming a graduate.

The video, shared by @rawnigeria, has resulted into her school probing her.

A statement by the Registrar of the Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, Eucharia Anuna, confirmed the decision to probe the fair complexion lady, who said on TikTok: “Omo today is the final day.

“Men, Nekede bye.

“This Nekede stress ends today.

“I am now a graduate of Federal Polytechnic, Nekede.

“It can only be God o and my p…y o.”

Reacting to the video, which has gone viral, an Alumnus of Federal Polytechnic, Nekede and former Supervisory Councillor of Youth, Sports and Social Welfare in Imo State, Hon. Columbus Akalonu, urged the school’s Rector, Dr. M.C. Arimanwa, to sanction the lady.

The politician said Engr. Arimanwa should do this by withdrawing her certificate or giving her extra year for defaming the reputable institution.

Akalonu, who spoke to newsmen in Owerri, the Imo State capital, regretted that the unfortunate video has to an extent degraded a first class institution in the country and Africa at large.

He said: “It is imperative to state that high institutions award certificates certifying an individual in character and in learning, but the girl’s video indicates she lacks both and should not be awarded any certificate.

“And if already awarded, should be withdrawn or extra year(s) be given to her.”

In its reaction, the management of the institution says it has begun investigation into the identity of a female student, who gloated about her graduation on TikTok.

Anuna said it was even most blasphemous and antithetical that the student peddled the name of the Almighty in her “deleterious act”.

She said: “Management considers the action of the student as most unacceptable and preposterous.

“The Federal Polytechnic Nekede prides itself as an institution with high academic and moral standards.

“Both staff and students are quite aware of the consequences of any misconduct.

“In an unprecedented move, management through the various disciplinary committees, had released hot lines through which students can report any act of exploitation or corruption.”

Anuna said the committees were diligent in ensuring that any staff or student found culpable was meted with appropriate punishment.

According to her, the despicable post of this supposed student does not therefore represent the standard of our institution.

The Registrar added: “The rector of the institution, being a clergyman, has been very committed and consistent in instilling discipline in our students through seminars, solemn assemblies, sensitisation outreaches and publications.

“When our investigations are over, we shall make our findings and pronouncements public.

“It is in our purview to ensure that only students found worthy in learning and character are certified.

“This is a commitment to which we shall remain consistently resolute.”