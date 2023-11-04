Troops neutralise seven bandits in Kaduna in three days

Troops neutralised seven bandits in Kaduna State between Wednesday and Friday.

Spokesman of 1 Division Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Colonel Musa Yahaya, stated this on Friday in Kaduna.

Yahaya said troops of the Division neutralised four of the bandits on Wednesday at Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of the state.

He explained that during the operation, the troops recovered one AK 47 rifle, one AK 47 magazine, one machete, one mobile phone and 14 motorcycles from the criminals.

He stated also that on Thursday, some farmers who were harvesting their crops at Sabon Sara village fled their farms and alerted troops of bandits’ attack.

He added: “Upon receipt of the information, troops mobilised to the area where four of the farmers joined them and neutralised one bandit while others withdrew in disarray with gunshot wounds.

“The troops recovered two AK 47 rifles, but one of the farmers sustained minor injuries and was immediately evacuated to a nearby military hospital for treatment.

“On Friday, acting on credible intelligence, troops carried out clearance operation around Kankomi, Juji, Gwantu, Kujeni, Kikwari and Kaso in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Also Read:

“Troops made contact with bandits and successfully neutralised two of the criminals.

“Items recovered include one AK 47 rifle, one AK 47 magazine, four 7.62MM special ammunition, one Honda motorcycle and one Techno phone.”

Yahaya added that the General Officer Commanding, 1 Division Nigerian Army and Force Commander, Operation Whirl Punch, Major General Valentine Okoro, commended the troops for their gallantry.

Okoro also commended the farmers for their bravery.

He charged troops not to relent until all terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements in the Division’s area of responsibility were neutralised.