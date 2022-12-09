Troops kill nine bandits, rescue women, children in Kaduna

Troops of the Nigerian military have during a fierce encounter, killed nine bandits and rescued over 12 women and children in Kaduna communities.

The Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs in Kaduna State, Samuel Aruwan, said this in a statement.

In the statement on Thursday, Aruwan said: “Troops and Special Forces of the Nigerian Army made further gains in ongoing offensives as they neutralized a total of nine bandits during fierce battles in some locations in Giwa LGA.

“It was disclosed in feedback to the Kaduna State Government that the troops cleared a bandit camp at a river line around Rafin Sarki and neutralized five bandits in the vicinity, while many others fled.”

Aruwan said in another leg of the fierce encounter, the troops and Special Forces cleared a hideout around Galadimawa forest, where four bandits were engaged and killed.

He added: “More than a dozen kidnapped women and children were rescued by the troops, having been abandoned by their captors.

“On clearing the camp, the combat-ready officers and men recovered five locally made firearms, five rounds of ammunition, four cartridges, a radio and charger, and one military issue jungle hat.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai praised the consistent efforts of the officers and men, and further thanked them for the feats and successful rescue of the victims.

“Offensives in the identified enclaves continue across the State.

“The Kaduna State Government hereby appeals to citizens to continue to volunteer information on bandits, their hideouts as well as their informants and logisticians.”