Troops kill 14 Boko Haram terrorists, rescue 30 hostages

Troops of the 202 Battalion of 21 Brigade Nigerian Army in conjunction with elements of Mobile Strike Teams in Operation LAFIYA DOLE in furtherance of clearance and blockade Operation DEEP PUNCH 2 on Saturday cleared Boko Haram terrorists’ enclaves in Abusuriwa, Newchina, Bonzon, Usmanari, Goyayeri, Shitimari, Gashimari, Awaram amongst other villages in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

The troops, whose continuous resolve in routing out the remnants of the suspected terrorists hibernating within the Brigade’s Area of Responsibility, ensured that their superior fire power made the terrorists to flee in disarray leading to the capture of one suspected terrorist, while eight of the Boko Haram terrorists were neutralized.

The gallant troops were also able to recover 4 AK-47 Rifles, three Magazines, seven Dane guns and machetes, amongst other items.

In addition, the troops also rescued three men, 12 women as well as 15 Children, among whom were an aged man and a woman held captives by the Boko Haram terrorists.

The suspected terrorist has been handed over to the relevant authorities for further interrogation, while the rescued civilian captives are being attended to.

Similarly, troops of 152 Battalion of the Brigade deployed as a blocking force at the Foward Operations Base Kumshe to aid successful clearance operation, ambushed some fleeing unsuspecting Boko Haram terrorists and neutralized five of the fleeing terrorists, while troops of 151 Battalion also deployed at the Forward Operations Base, Darel Jamel, neutralized a terrorist in an ambush.