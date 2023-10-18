Trader jailed six months for stealing three cartons of hair extensions

An Area Court in Jos on Wednesday sentenced a 28-year-old trader, Bashiru Aliyu , to six months imprisonment for stealing three cartons of hair extensions worth N135, 000 .

The judge, Shawomi Bokkos, sentenced the convict after he pleaded guilty to the offence and begged the court for leniency.

The judge also gave the convict an option of N30,000 fine and asked him to pay the complainant N110,000 or six months imprisonment in default.

Earlier, the police prosecutor, Insp Monday Dabit told the court that the case was reported at the Ryanta police station on Aug. 17, by Mrs Vivian Achu.

She said the accused person broke into her shop and made away with three cartons of hair extension worth N135,000.

The prosecutor further told the court that during police investigation, Aliyu confessed to the crime.

The offence, he said, contravened the Plateau State Penal Code law of Northern Nigeria.