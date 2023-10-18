Trader bags nine months in prison for stealing pressing iron, precious stones

A Jos Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday sentenced a 27-year-old trader, Ali Badamosi, to nine months imprisonment for stealing a pressing iron and precious stones valued at N16,000 and N500,000 respectively from his neighbour.

Magistrate Shawomi Bokkos sentenced Badamosi after he pleaded guilty to stealing.

Bokkos, however, gave him an option of N20,000 fine for the pressing iron, and a compensation of N111, 000 for the precious stones or six months in prison in default.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Inspector Ibrahim Gokwat, told the court that the case was reported at the “C” Division police station on September 9, by one Abubakar Umar, the complainant.

ALSO READ:

Police arraign 12 sex workers for indecent behaviour

Nigeria’s Senate: Building stronger institutions through international cooperation, by Edward Usoro

Polaris Bank partners Millwater on stable power delivery to industrial clusters

Gokwat said that the convict broke into the complainant’s house and stole one pressing iron and precious stones.

He said that the offence contravened Plateau State Penal Code.