Tourists visit ‘animal brothels’ for sex

Brits are among a growing number of sick tourists travelling to Serbia for sex at “animal brothels”, the Mirror is reporting.

The highly authoritative newspaper is reporting that the capital, Belgrade, is said to be a hotspot for “zoophiles” who enjoy sex with animals such as goats, sheep, donkeys, dogs, cats, geese and cows.

The eastern European city can be reached via a direct flight from London, but an animal rights group claims most groups come via organised “bus tours”.

Online adverts offer animal sex from between 70 and 150 Euros (£60 to £135) with visitors paying an extra 50 Euros (£45) to film themselves, it is claimed.

An investigation into the horrifying trend was broadcast by TV channel RTL recently.

It included an image of a dog apparently wearing fish-net suspenders and high heels.

Pavle Bihal, who runs an anti-animal cruelty group called Leviathan, wants the clubs closed down.

Bihal said: “We have information about a club, which is actually an apartment, where all this happens.

“We are currently waiting for the location to be confirmed so we can report all to the police.”

The highest number of animal sex tourists come from Germany, Holland, Sweden and Great Britain, Bihal’s group claims.

There are thought to be a number of specialised estates and stables in the countryside catering to their depraved tastes.

Farmers who run the “brothels” don’t see anything wrong with the setup, according to Leviathan.

