Tosin Adarabioyo set to leave for Inter Milan

Fulham Defender, Tosin Adarabioyo is set to leave for a modest fee this summer.

The 25-year-old defender had been negotiating a new deal with the club in recent weeks.

Adarabioyo’s contract expires in 2024, which means Fulham are ready to cash in on him.

While he is valued, he is competing with Tim Ream, Issa Diop and Terence Kongolo for two spots in Marco Silva’s starting lineup.

Fulham may see him as one player they can do without next season.

The likes of Internazionale are interested in his signature, along with Monaco and Rennes in France.