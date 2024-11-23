Tinubu promotes education with N50m donation to Yabatech

The First Lady of Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has donated N50 million to Yaba College of Technology to promote education as an endowment fund for the overall best graduating female student of the foremost institution in Nigeria.

The donation was contained in her address at the conferment of an award of fellowship of Yaba College of Technology on her.

This was during the graduation ceremony of the 2022/2023 academic session, held at the college’s Dr. Philip Adegbile Sports Complex.

According to Tinubu: “Education has always been the corner stone of my belief in personal growth and development,” quoting the words of the prominent African human rights activist, Malcom X: “Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today,” to buttress her stance.

Senator Tinubu, who was represented by Honourable Wahab Alawiye King, the Special Assistant to the President on Public Affairs and Strategy, First Lady’s Office, said she is dedicating the award to every young girl who dares to dream, adding that the Renewed Hope Initiative has its vision to promote education of students.

The visitor to the College, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu lauded the 77-year-old institution having achieved significant milestones in the area of entrepreneurial development and playing crucial role in Nigeria’s drive for job creation and economic growth.

The college’s commitment to fostering entrepreneurial skills among its students has greatly enhanced the nation’s capacity for innovation and self-reliance, the President asserted.

Tinubu charged the management and staff to reposition and encourage impactful education that will bring about sustainable development in the country.

He admonished the graduands to remember that the path to greatness begins with a single step, urging them to stay true to their dreams and never stop believing in their abilities.

The Chairman, Governing Council of the institution, Professor Funsho Afolabi, in his address at the event stated the challenges facing the college, ranging from infrastructure to the expansion of academic offerings and development of staff capacity to meet the growing demand of the student’s population.

In his Convocation address, the Rector of the institution, Dr. Ibraheem Abdul, gave the statistics of the graduating students as 8,139, out of which 316 passed with Distinction, 2,381 in the Upper Dredit division, while 3,939 are graduating with Lower Credit and 1,503 are in Pass grade.

The improved the rate of passing, Engr. Abdul said is a testament to the hard work of the lecturers, the resilience of the students and the effectiveness of the strategies implemented to ensure quality education.

According to him: “Our focus on innovation, discipline and excellence continues to yield remarkable result, as we moved forward, we remain steadfast in our mission to foster a learning environment that nurtures brilliance and prepare our students for future challenges.”

