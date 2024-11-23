Osun: ICPC begins tracking of N10bn federal constituency projects

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission has commenced the tracking of more than N10 billion constituency projects executed by federal lawmakers in Osun.

The head of the ICPC team, Mary Oke, disclosed this on Saturday during the tracking of federal constituency projects in Osogbo, Ilobu, Kuta and Ede areas of the state.

Oke said that the tracking was part of the commission’s mandate to promote accountability and transparency in the implementation of public projects.

She said that the tracking would enable the commission to assess the status of various constituency and executive projects across the state.

Oke said that this was to ensure that public resources were judiciously utilised to deliver quality infrastructure and services to the citizens.

“We have commenced the phase seven of constituency and executive projects tracking exercise in Osun.

“ICPC will be tracking projects valued at N10,470,872,906.60 in Osun State.

“The tracking is to ensure that government-funded projects provide value for money and are executed according to specifications,” she said.

Oke called on relevant stakeholders to support the commission in its tracking exercise.

The team leader called on relevant stakeholders, including community leaders and civil society organisations, to support the exercise.

“They can do this by providing the commission with relevant information that can assist in achieving its set objectives,” she said.

