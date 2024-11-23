Osupa and his uncharitable role in the Fuji Music controversy, by Kunle Rasheed

The recent crisis in the world of Fuji music is something I’ve tried to avoid discussing for obvious reasons.

Many might argue that my affiliation with K1’s organisation could bias my opinion.

However, as an entertainment reporter with over 25 years of experience, I believe it’s appropriate to add my voice to this ongoing issue.

I genuinely don’t understand why Akorede Okunola Saheed, popularly known as Osupa, initiated another conflict in the Fuji music scene. While the feud between Taiye Currency and Alabi Pasuma was the initial spark that was eventually extinguished by the acclaimed peacemaker Mayegun himself, Osupa’s deliberate targeting of K1 has now become the focal point of discussion among Fuji enthusiasts and practitioners.

Rumor has it that Osupa’s latest tirade against K1 stems from K1 referring to himself as the owner of Fuji music. Now, I’m wondering, how could that statement ignite such a feud if not due to bad blood? Is Osupa just waking up from slumber to hear what K1 has been saying for so long? How has that affected a genre with many practitioners holding various titles? I can’t help but wonder why Osupa decided to attack someone with whom he spent over five hours negotiating peace.

If Osupa believes that K1 was wrong to call himself the owner of Fuji music, why is no one questioning Osupa’s claim to be the king of music, especially when legends like KSA (King Sunny Ade), Ebenezer Obey, Kollington Ayinla, Sir Shina Peters, and many other seasoned veteran musicians are still alive and active?



It’s disheartening that those who choose to throw stones often forget about the glass in their own backyard. I have nothing against anyone in Fuji land who wants to be known and addressed as something, what I don’t like is the unnecessary contest that comes with it.

From what I’ve observed over the years, the belief that Osupa is a gifted lyricist and musician has not in any way translated into financial success for him. The only time his supposed fans translate his ‘gift’ into success is when he decides to take on another Fuji act in a contest which does not define true love for his art. This is why Pasuma labeled himself the ‘success tonic’ (agunmu owo) that Osupa needed to hug the limelight and financial success.

Why don’t you live and let others live? The world is fast moving from feudland to peaceland, and as such, Osupa should learn to live in peace and harmony with others, except there is a deity that promised him fame through controversy.

Who even lied to him that he sings so well when the essence of music is purely for entertainment purpose? If we can rock to rap music that I know no words to, or listen to Awilo Longomba or even Black Magic’s 1er Gaou, then what have good lyrics got to do with music? Don’t get me wrong, I am not against the weaving of words together to bring out quality sound, but many believe erroneously that this is what music is all about. Even in the modern world, how many of these so-called Fuji fans can beat their chests and say they know what Burna Boy or even Wizkid are saying in their various songs except the chorus? Let no one be fooled, music does not need to teach morals; its primary role is entertainment. If it does teach morals, then it’s just an added advantage.



To be continued.

