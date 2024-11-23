2027: Seyi Tinubu being blackmailed — Coalition

The Coalition of Lagos Indigenous Youth has accused some faceless groups of blackmailing Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Tinubu, ahead of the 2027 governorship election in Lagos State.

The Coordinator of the coalition, Tunde Azeez, made the blackmail allegation on Friday in a statement he issued to newsmen in Lagos.

Azeez described attacks on the President’s son over 2027 governorship election in Lagos State as unwarranted.

He said that the blackmailing groups were unknown and illegal in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that a group known as the Coalition of Nigerian Youth Leaders had endorsed Seyi Tinubu for governor of Lagos State in 2027 at its Owerri, Imo State meeting.

The CONYL, an umbrella body of youth groups drawn across the six geopolitical zones, issued the endorsement on Tuesday.

On Thursday, a coalition of Lagos Indigenous Youths, led by Abdul-Kareem Whyte, said it would not allow those it described as “faceless individuals to deny indigenes of Lagos State right to govern themselves in 2027”.

Whyte, who vowed to move against non-indigenes from contesting the 2027 governorship election in Lagos State, said Seyi Tinubu could pursue the aspiration in Osun State, his indigenous state.

In a swift reaction, Azeez cautioned all groups to stop blackmailing the President’s son, who had never indicated an interest in running for any elective position in Lagos State or elsewhere.

He said: “It has come to our attention that certain unscrupulous individuals, impersonating the Coalition of Lagos Indigenous Youth, have taken to the media to discredit the industrious son of our leader, President Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“We wish to clearly state that the earlier post making rounds did not originate from the members or executives of the Coalition of Lagos Indigenous Youth.

“Mr Seyi Tinubu is a proud and industrious son of Lagos. We stand firmly in support of him and will back him should he express interest in running for the office of Governor of Lagos State.

“We strongly caution the faceless Ibrahim Whyte and his cohorts to cease blackmailing Mr Seyi Tinubu while falsely impersonating our group.

“Should this act of defamation and impersonation persist, we will be compelled to take legal action.”

Azeez said that contrary to the opinions of the blackmailers, Lagos remained home to Seyi Tinubu not just as an indigene, but also as a critical player dedicated to helping young people.

“Seyi Tinubu is one of us,” he said.

He urged all youth groups to desist from playing ethnic politics that could affect peace and harmony in the state.

Post Views: 51