Tinubu mourns exit of eminent jurist, Prince Bola Ajibola

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has expressed his profound sadness over the demise of eminent elder statesman and international jurist, Prince Bola Ajibola, SAN.

Prince Ajibola was Nigeria’s former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice in the military administration of General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida. Before his ministerial duty, Prince Ajibola was President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

While expressing his sympathy and condolences to the family of the legal luminary and founder of Crescent University Abeokuta, Asíwájú Tinubu acknowledged Prince Ajibola’s important contributions to Nigeria’s political evolution and nation-building, the legal profession and international jurisprudence.

In a condolence statement by his Media Office, the President-elect said: “I received the news of the passing, on Sunday, of Prince Bola Ajibola, SAN at 89, with profound sadness.

“Former Nigeria’s Minister of Justice and leader of the Bar was an eminent statesman and legal icon whose contributions to national progress and development will be written in gold.

“During his earthly sojourn, Prince Ajibola didn’t just serve his country with his gift of extraordinary brilliance as a lawyer, he served the world as a Judge of the International Court of Justice in Hague and member of its Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA).

“As ICJ Judge, Justice Ajibola made his mark as one of the brightest legal minds in the world in many decided cases involving state actors across the world. Through his excellent performance, he brought honour and dignity to Nigeria.

“In his later years, he devoted himself to the promotion of Islam and expansion of the frontier of knowledge through training and development of cutting-edge manpower for national growth with the establishment of Crescent University in Abeokuta, his hometown.

“Prince Ajibola will be remembered for his patriotism and love for Nigeria and his countrymen and women regardless of their ethnic origin or religious persuasions.

“Although we had hoped and prayed that Prince Ajibola would still be around with us for a little more time to witness the dawn of a new era of renewed hope for our people in a better, stronger, more secure and more prosperous Nigeria, however, we thank Almighty Allah that he lived to an advanced age and left behind important legacies.

“I join his immediate family, associates, professional colleagues and particularly Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun and the good people of the state for the loss of this great son of the Gateway State and Nigeria.

I pray that Almighty Allah admit him to Aljanna Fridaus.”