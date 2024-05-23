Tinubu directs comprehensive review of Governing Councils of tertiary institutions

President Bola Tinubu has directed a total and comprehensive review of the recently announced Governing Councils of tertiary institutions in Nigeria before the inauguration and retreat being planned for the nominees.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

The Federal Ministry of Education recently released names of nominees for chairmen, pro-Chancellors, and members of the boards and councils of universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

It also announced that the inauguration and retreat for the nominees will take place on May 31, 2024.

However, the statement noted that public reactions showed that the nominations did not reflect the federal character of the country as some states got just one nomination, while some others got many.

The statement said in directing a complete review of the list of members, President Tinubu acknowledges the feedback across the country.

It said: “President Tinubu is committed to ensuring strict compliance with the principle of federal character as entrenched in the constitution.

“The review will also take into consideration national spread and ensure every part of the country is adequately represented.”