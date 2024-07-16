Tinubu condoles with National Assembly over passing of lawmaker

President Bola Tinubu has commiserated with the National Assembly and the Kaduna State Government over the passing of Honourable Ekene Abubakar Adams, a lawmaker representing Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency of Kaduna State in the House of Representatives.

The President also extended his condolences to the family and friends of the late lawmaker, urging them to find solace in the Almighty and in the legacy of the deceased.

President Tinubu prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed lawmaker and strength to his family.

