Three men docked for allegedly stealing cosmetics worth N25.8m

Three men were on Wednesday docked in an Ojo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, for allegedly stealing cosmetics worth N25.8 million.

The police charged Victor Nnamdi, 22; Tochukwu Okenwa, 23 and Emeka Asomba, 39 with two counts of conspiracy and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Dr Simon Uche, told the court that the defendants committed the offence between September 2022 and July.

He alleged that the defendants and one other person, who is still at large, stole cosmetic products from the trade fair complex belonging to Opara Nduka.

ALSO READ:

Niger Republic: Burna Boy taunts FG over proposed military intervention

Woman docked for allegedly biting ‘mediator’ on the hand

Court remands security guard for allegedly slapping pregnant woman

The police said that the defendants stole 12 cartons of hair remover, eight cartons of Balay oil, six cartons of vitamin e serum, four cartons of sugar scrub and 12 cartons of pemei vitamin c serum.

Others are seven cartons of ”Dr. Rachel”vitamin c serum, eight cartons of ”Dr. Rachel” face cream, eight cartons of ”Dr Rachel” STF and eight cartons of Dissar vitamin c serum, among others.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 280 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

They pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate L K.J Layeni admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N500,000 each, with two sureties each in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Sept. 1 for trial.