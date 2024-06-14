Three confirmed dead in fresh Niger mine collapse

Barely two weeks after the mine in Shiroro in Niger State collapsed on over 50 miners, another mine on Thursday collapsed, allegedly killing three people and injuring one person.

According to the Niger State Ministry of Mineral Resources, efforts were still going on to rescue the miners trapped in the Shiroro mine, lamenting that they are yet to receive any assistance from multinational rescue firms.

However, the latest mine collapse occurred on Thursday at Bazakwoi of Adunu Community, Paikoro Local Government Area, where the mining pit was said to have collapsed at an illegal gold mining site, resulting in the deaths of the three miners.

Confirming the incident in a statement, the Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, Abdullahi Baba-Arah, disclosed that nobody was trapped and so there was no need for a rescue operation.

“NSEMA has received a report of a mining pit collapse at Bazakwoi of Adnun community in Paikoro LGA of Niger State.

“The incident occurred earlier today, 13th June 2024. It involves local miners who are said to be illegally mining the gold deposit environment scavenging for the mineral.

“As of the time of filing this report, 3 persons are confirmed dead while one person was rescued alive with injuries. No one was trapped, and as such, there was no search and rescue operation,’ he stated.