There’ll be hardship for four years, Tinubu has no solution — Primate Ayodele

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has said that President Bola Tinubu doesn’t have the solution to the hardship Nigerians are facing.

The primate of the church with headquarters in Lagos said this in a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin.

The prophet made it known that Nigerians will still experience hardship in the next four years because the current administration has nothing to do to bring an end to it.

Ayodele explained that Nigerians needed to come together to help the government with their personal resources.

He said: “It is going to be a four-year sacrifice of hardship.

“Tinubu doesn’t have the solution except you want to kill him or he is deceiving himself.

“We should rather help the government through our individual resources.

“Churches, mosques, organisations should come together.

“He needs to correct the errors in Emilokan, even if he broadcasts 100 times, Nigerians still have to bear the pain.

“Tinubu doesn’t have the solution to hardship, he will only talk to pacify Nigerians.

“We will wait for another four years.”

Primate Ayodele stated that people are not helping the President and it feels like he is the only one working in his administration.

He reiterated that hardship will not end anytime soon, therefore everyone needed to come together to gather strength to get through it.

He said: “People are not helping the president, it feels like he is the only one working in his administration, except we want to deceive ourselves, the hardship cannot end anytime soon.

“The government needs to cut costs, even the minimum wage, they will soon complain about it.

“There are so many things the government needs to do, Tinubu cannot get it in the next four years.”

