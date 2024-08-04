Junior Pope: AGN lifts ban on Luke, shooting in riverine areas

The Actors Guild of Nigeria has lifted the ban placed on a female producer, Adanma Luke, following the death of actor Junior Pope during the shoot of her movie: “Another Side of Life.”

The Eagle Online recalls that Junior Pope and four others died in Anam River as they returned from the movie location.

Their death, on April 10, 2024, led to the suspension of Luke and ban on shooting in riverine areas by the AGN, with Emeka Rollas as president.

In a statement on Saturday by the AGN, the National Secretary, Abubakar Yakubu, announced the lifting of the suspension on Luke and ban on shooting in riverine areas.

Yakubu said this followed a decision taken by the Guild’s National Executive Council at its meeting.

He said: “The National President of the Guild, Dr. Ejezie Emeka Rollas, MON, use this opportunity to announce the lifting of the suspension placed on Adanma Luke, producer of the movie ‘Another Side of Life,’ where star actor Junior Pope and four other crew members lost their lives in Anam river.

“The President also lifted the ban on filming in riverine areas but cautioned members to apply all safety standard measures recommended in the AGN Bylaws.”

