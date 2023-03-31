There will be paradigm shift in relationship between PSC, NPF – Arase

The Chairman, Police Service Commission, Solomon Arase, has promised to ensure cordiality in the oversight relationship between the commission and the Nigeria Police Force.

He made the vow while addressing newsmen on his assumption of office at the commission on Thursday in Abuja.

While pledging to address the disquiet that had existed between the PSC and NPF in recent times, Arase said the issue of security sector reform was uppermost in his agenda at the commission.

The former Inspector-General of Police also called for stronger cooperation between the media and the police force with a view to changing the public negative narratives about the police in the country.

He promised to ensure that the media would be given easy access to needed information to be able to support the police force in positive light.

According to Arase, the police force is supposed to be a Nigerian Police where citizens can critique but must also proffer solution in critiquing.

He said: “I did mentioned yesterday (Wednesday) that there is going to be some paradigm shift in our relationship and oversight function with the Nigeria Police Force.

“Most of the things we have had in recent times are the disquiet about the relationship when it comes to who has the responsibility to do one thing or the other.

“One major aspect that we have not talked about is the issue of security sector reform and that is where I am going to seek your cooperation to see how we can charge up our relationship.

“We have been dealing with issues of public negative perception and I want you to change your approach towards reportage of the policing activities in the country.”

Arase pledged to ensure that the commission and NPF work in synergy to ensure efficient policing in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that President Muhammadu Buhari on January 24, 2023 appointed Arase as the new chair of PSC.

This followed the resignation of Musiliu Smith, also a former IGP, from the position.

Arase was subsequently sworn in by President Buhari on Wednesday as the substantive chairman of the commission.