Suspected gunmen attack residence of Kogi INEC REC + Photos

Gunmen on Friday attacked the residence of the Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Kogi State, Dr. Hale Longpet, in Lokoja, the state capital.

The Chief Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, confirmed this development in a statement on Friday.

Oyekanmi said the incident occurred around 3:30am.

He said that the suspected attackers engaged the security personnel at the residence in a gun battle for over 30 minutes before they called for reinforcement.

He added: “No live was lost, but some property was damaged in the ensuing gun battle.

“A team of combined security personnel has been deployed to protect the residence.

“This incident occurred a day after a mob besieged our state office.

“We call for a thorough investigation and an enhanced security protection for our personnel and assets in the state.”