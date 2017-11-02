Suspect in custody in Colorado shooting at Walmart

Police in the Denver, Colorado, suburb of Thornton on Thursday said they had arrested a suspect in an apparent random shooting at a Walmart that left three people dead.

“Scott Ostrem, 47, was arrested at around 8 a.m. (1400 GMT),’’ the Thornton Police Department, said on Twitter.

Thornton police had issued a nationwide warrant for his arrest, calling him “armed and dangerous,” after the shooting in which two men and a woman were shot down at the store Wednesday.

Victor Avila, a spokesman for Thornton police, told the Denver Post that several witnesses said the shooting appeared to be random.

Avila said: “He walked in very nonchalantly with his hands in the pockets, raised a weapon and began shooting.

“Then he turns around and walks out of the store.

“Terrified employees dashed to a back room and hid there for five to 10 minutes before running out of the store.’’