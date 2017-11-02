The Nigerian Online Newspaper


World News

Suspect in custody in Colorado shooting at Walmart

By The Eagle Online

Police in the Denver, Colorado, suburb of Thornton on Thursday said they had arrested a suspect in an apparent random shooting at a Walmart that left three people dead.
“Scott Ostrem, 47, was arrested at around 8 a.m. (1400 GMT),’’ the Thornton Police Department, said on Twitter.
Thornton police had issued a nationwide warrant for his arrest, calling him “armed and dangerous,” after the shooting in which two men and a woman were shot down at the store Wednesday.
Victor Avila, a spokesman for Thornton police, told the Denver Post that several witnesses said the shooting appeared to be random.
Avila said: “He walked in very nonchalantly with his hands in the pockets, raised a weapon and began shooting.
“Then he turns around and walks out of the store.
“Terrified employees dashed to a back room and hid there for five to 10 minutes before running out of the store.’’


ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship..
Click HERE For Details.


The Eagle Online