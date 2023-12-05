Supreme Court dismisses Ihedioha’s suit against Uzodimma

The Supreme Court has dismissed an application by Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party seeking to be issued a Certificate of Return by the Independent National Electoral Commission as rightful governor of Imo State.

The PDP chieftain had argued that Hope Uzodinma wasn’t qualified to run for the seat in the first place.

In a ruling read by Justice Tijjani Abubakar on Tuesday, the apex court dismissed Ihedioha’s application for lacking in merit.

He described the suit against Uzodimma of the All Progressives Congress as unnecessary and vexatious.

Owing to this, Abubakar awarded a cost of N40 million against Ihedioha’s lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, for bringing the 2019 governorship election matter before the court.