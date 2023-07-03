Super Eagles defender, Calvin Bassey ‘close’ to Brighton switch

828 828

Nigeria’s Super Eagles’ defender, Calvin Bassey could be set for a summer switch to the Premier League with Brighton, according to reports.

The former Rangers defender left Ibrox for Dutch giants Ajax back in July last year in a record £22.6million sale for the Scottish Premiership club.

Since then though, Bassey has struggled to make a huge impact in the Eredivisie and reports have suggested that he could exit the club this summer despite signing a five-year deal.

Calcio Mercato now report that Premier League outfit Brighton are keen to bring him to the club after slipping up on a number of targets.

The story stated that the Seagulls will pay between 15 and 20 euros for the defender, which Rangers would likely receive a hefty percentage of.

Brighton have previously tracked Chelsea defender Levi Colwill during the transfer window, but the London club are understood to be resistant to sell.

Brighton were keen to bring Bassey to the club before he opted to join Ajax, so the club have been long-term admirers of the Nigerian international.

Bassey, who joined Rangers from Leicester in return for a training compensation fee during the summer of 2020, won the league title and the Scottish Cup during his time at Ibrox and also played a part in last season’s run to the Europa League final.

Meanwhile, Michael Beale is confident Abdallah Sima is already “aligned” to Rangers’ style of play after the Brighton forward sealed a season-long loan move to Ibrox.

The Premiership club confirmed the recruitment of the 22-year-old Senegalese, who becomes their fifth signing of the summer.

Sima played against the Gers for Slavia Prague in the Europa League in March 2021, just months before earning a £7million move to Brighton.

He has so far struggled to establish himself with the Premier League club and has spent time on loan at Championship side Stoke and French Ligue 1 team Angers.

“We are delighted to have Abdallah join us for the forthcoming season,” Beale told Rangers’ website. “He is a player I’m excited to work with, he has excellent variety in his game and can fulfil a number of attacking positions in our team.

“He has recently turned 22 years old and has experienced playing in three domestic top divisions, in the Europa League and is a senior international for Senegal.

“We met a few weeks ago and discussed at length his alignment to our style of play and his future development as a player.

“He is someone I have followed closely since his breakthrough in the Czech Republic and I am extremely pleased to have Abdallah join the squad at the very start of pre-season.

“I would also like to say thank you to the staff at Brighton who have been excellent since our initial contact a number of weeks ago.”