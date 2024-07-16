Sunday Igboho issues fresh eviction notice to Fulani herders in Southwest

Yoruba Nation activist Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Igboho, has allegedly issued a fresh eviction notice, warning all notorious herders who continue kidnapping and robbing people in the South West zone to leave immediately.

The Yoruba agitator reportedly said this through his spokesperson, Olayomi Koiki, in an audio message.

Though the veracity of the notice still remains cloudy, the activist may have acted on the cries of his people from Oke Ogun area of Oyo State, who constantly experience all forms of vice from the herders.

An indigene of the affected places told Vanguard that the herders have renewed their hostilities by kidnapping, killing, and preventing farmers from going to farms.

Some weeks ago, Igboho warned the harmful herders to leave the zone, suggesting that he would set up local security guards to prevent farmers from unnecessary intimidation.

In the audio message, Koiki spoke in Yoruba, saying, “Today is the 15th of July, 2024. This breaking news is issued around 6pm. All Fulani people living in Oke Ogun, living inside the bushes there, who are kidnappers, that are killing the people, are immediately ordered to leave now.

“Sunday Igboho said he would continue his work at Oke-Ogun, in Kishi, and all communities that made up of Oke-Ogun. He said he would touch all those places remaining.

“All Fulanis should leave the bush in Oke-Ogun. The forest does not belong to you. The land belongs to us.

“He added that he is also waiting for the Obas in other parts of Yoruba land to speak up if they are witnessing attacks from Fulani people in their domains.”

As claimed in the audio, Igboho made it clear that he is not fighting any governor, but he’s ready to show the herders troubling his people out of the zone.

Igboho added that his men would comb all the forests presently occupied by herders across the Yoruba lands after getting permission from kings in Ondo, Ogun, Ekiti, and Osun states.

He said his men “are currently working on how to storm the forest in Oke Ogun land in Oyo State and warn all Fulani living there to vacate immediately.”

Expectedly, there have been reactions on social media, with some urging the activists to go ahead and others saying he is acting on his own.

“Someone has to tackle these herdsmen in the South West. The governors are so helpless. I can’t thank you enough, Sunday Igboho.

I am thinking of joining the Yoruba Nation movement in North America. We have to oust the Fulani herdsmen out of the Nigerian South West.”

