Didn’t envisage I would live to be 90 – Soyinka

Noble Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, on Monday, said he never knew he would live up to 90 years.

Soyinka disclosed this at the 2024 edition of his International Cultural Exchange Programme, held at his ARI residence, Ijegba, Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

He added that he decided to be a writer to correct some anomalies from stories he listened to while growing up.

This was as the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, announced scholarships and gifts of laptops to nine students who emerged best in an essay competition organised to mark Soyinka’s 90th birthday.

Born on July 13, 1934, the Nobel Laureate clocked 90 on Saturday.

Speaking on why he broke into a radio station during the military era, the Nobel Laureate said: “I never broke into a radio station, but sneaked in.

“The radio station was holding on to something that belonged to the people, and I decided to retrieve it.

“If that item had been played, it would have demoralized the people and established the culture of brutality.”

He chided Nigerians for always critising the State, but refused to examine themselves.

He noted that crimes like kidnapping and robbery, among others, are not because of poverty or inequality, but selfishness and the desire to live a luxurious life.

He lauded Governor Abiodun for helping in developing the environment around his abode and saving it from degradation, even as he emphasized that this has led to his not abandoning the country.

The 2024 Wole Soyinka International Cultural Exchange Programme drew students from different parts of the country who participated in an essay competition on national and international topics.

About 383 students participated in the competition, 90 were chosen, while nine were selected with Alabi Oluwanifemi emerging the best essayist, Okoye Collins John came second, while Adebusi Adeoluwa, came third.

