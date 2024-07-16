Soyinka at 90: Governor Abiodun awards scholarships to best students in essay

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has awarded scholarships to nine students who performed creditably well in an essay competition to mark the 90th birthday celebration of the Noble Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka.

Speaking at the 2024 edition of the Wole Soyinka International Cultural Exchange Programme, held at Prof. Soyinka’s ARI residence, Ijegba, Abeokuta, on Monday, Governor Dapo Abiodun, added that they would also be given laptop, each for their efforts.

According to the governor, the gesture is to encourage the beneficiaries to keep writing, as well as motivate other students to participate in the next edition of the competition.

While describing the Nobel Laureate as the most celebrated black African, who has excelled in his chosen career, Abiodun noted that as the key to bringing about change and prosperity in Nigeria and around the world, it is imperative to engage the youth and ensure that their thinking and goals are oriented toward progress for the motherland and humanity.

He disclosed that the Wole Soyinka International Cultural Exchange (WSICE) was established to honour the legacy and reflects Prof. Soyinka’s lifelong commitment to education, cultural exchange, and in nurturing future leaders.

Abiodun added that the initiative underscores his values, which include justice, freedom, and the pursuit of excellence in the arts and humanities.

According to Governor Abiodun, this year’s theme, “Engaging National Interest on Good Governance, Understanding Nation-Building (E.N.I.O.G.U.N),” perfectly encapsulates Professor Soyinka’s profound commitment to creating a just and equitable world.

It was learnt that the Wole Soyinka International Cultural Exchange (WSICE) consists of three aspects, which comprise essay competition, the advocacy, and the performing arts, which include poetry, drama, and spoken word.

The governor said: “We celebrate a project that, for over 14 years, has upheld his ideals and vision. There is no doubt that the Nobel Laureate has optimally utilized the inherent values and wisdom of African culture and tradition in his global engagement as a world citizen of African descent.

“The mission and underlying objectives of WSICE are clear and commendable. They seek to create unity among mankind regardless of nationality, culture, or religion by focusing on youth as the future of humanity, in line with the thoughts and guiding principles of Professor Wole Soyinka.”

The project, Abiodun said, is designed to serve as a beacon, illuminating the path for future thinkers who are passionate about the progress and betterment of humanity, pledging that the State would take ownership of the event to make it international.

Speaking while answering questions from children on his life experiences for the past 90 years, Prof. Soyinka said that he did not envisage living up to 90, adding that he decided to be a writer to correct some anomalies from stories he listened to while growing up.

On why he broke into a radio station during the military era, the Nobel Laureate said: “I never broke into a radio station, but sneaked in. The radio station was holding on to something that belonged to the people, and I decided to retrieve it.

“If that item had been played, it would have demoralized the people and established the culture of brutality.”

Prof. Soyinka chided Nigerians for always critising the State, but refused to examine themselves.

He noted that crimes like kidnapping and robbery, among others, are not because of poverty or inequality, but selfishness and the desire to live a luxurious life.

He lauded Governor Abiodun for helping in developing the environment around his abode and saving it from degradation, even as he emphasized that this has led to his not abandoning the country.

The 2024 Wole Soyinka International Cultural Exchange Programme drew students from different parts of the country who participated in an essay competition on national and international topics.

About 383 students participated in the competition, 90 were chosen, while nine were selected with Alabi Oluwanifemi emerging the best essayist, Okoye Collins John came second, while Adebusi Adeoluwa, came third.

