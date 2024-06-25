Sultan: Sokoto replies Vice President Shettima

The Sokoto State Government has replied to Vice President Kashim Shettima over his comment on the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar.

The response of the government was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday after Shettima spoke on Monday.

The Vice President had advised Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State to handle issues relating to Alhaji Abubakar, who is also the President General of the Nigeria Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs, with caution.

He spoke in Katsina, Katsina State at the North West Peace and Security meeting.

In a statement signed by the spokesman of Governor Aliyu, Abubakar Bawa, the Sokoto State Government said: “We sincerely expected the Vice President to have consulted the Governor before going public.

“As an elder statesman and a father to all he should have facts and figures before judging on issues raised by mischief makers and the mushroom social media handlers known for negative propaganda.

“The fact of the matter is that there was never any attempt to sack the Sultan nor have we sent him any threat regarding that.

“Sultan enjoys all the powers he is entitled to.

Also Read:

“We never denied him any of his freedom or rights .

“We therefore do not need to be told to guard, protect, and promote the Sultan.

“It is our sole responsibility.

“The government and People of Sokoto cherish and adore the sultanate council and would do everything possible to protect the dignity of the revered institution.

“The Government to this end reassures all Nigerians that, it will continue to protect the sultanate council and its dignity at all times.”