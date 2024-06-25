Man arrested for stabbing girlfriend to death in Lagos

A 47-year-old man identified as Emmanuel Chukwuma, has been arrested by the Lagos State police for stabbing his 45-year-old girlfriend, Bosede Adefehinti, to death on 7th Avenue, Festac.

Reports gathered showed that the man, popularly known as Oliver on the street, was living with the woman as boyfriend and girlfriend, not as a married couple.

It was also learnt that although they had no child together, the man had a child elsewhere.

An eyewitness who requested anonymity told Vanguard that this wasn’t the first time the lovers had issues.

He said, “Yesterday around 2:30 pm, Oliver stabbed his girlfriend, and after stabbing her, he tried to kill himself by jumping into the well, but we stopped him and called the police.

“They are not married, and this is not the first time they have had issues, but yesterday’s was beyond anything before.

“What I believe caused the fight was an inferiority complex on the man’s part because he has no job and helps his girlfriend sell herbal medicines, popularly known as Agbo—a concoction prepared from a variety of herbs.

“So most times, when he’s selling, the girlfriend leaves the shop while he remains there, sometimes receiving banter from the customers.”

Upon reaching out to the Lagos State Police Spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, he confirmed the incident via WhatsApp chat.

“At about 3:10 pm, a distress call was received that one Emmanuel Chukwuma, aged 47 years, stabbed his girlfriend, Bosede Adefehinti, aged 45 years, to death.

“Immediately, detectives and a patrol team visited the scene of the crime. The suspect was arrested from the well where he hid.

“Photographs were taken while waiting for Lagos State health staff for the possible evacuation of the corpse to the mortuary.

“Meanwhile, the case file will be transferred to the Homicide section, Panti,” Hundeyin noted.