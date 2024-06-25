Lagos to divert traffic in Ikoyi for four weeks

The Lagos State Government will divert traffic from Alfred Rewane and Osborne roads in Ikoyi for four weeks.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Osiyemi said that the diversion would enable the Federal Ministry of Works to carry out the first phase of rehabilitation of the asphaltic sections from Osborne Foreshore Estate to Sura Bridge Ramp.

The government will divert the traffic through Osborne Foreshore Estate axis from June 26 to July 27, 2024.

The Commissioner said: “Motorists from Alexander/Glover are advised to use Oba Adeyinka Oyekan Avenue inwards Ikoyi to connect Obalende/Ring Road and access Third Mainland Bridge to proceed with their journeys.

“Those from Victoria Island are advised to go through Falomo Roundabout to link Awolowo Road and access Third Mainland Bridge to reach their desired destinations.

“Alternately, motorists from Victoria Island can utilize Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue to link Mekunwen Bridge and proceed to CMS/Apongbon Bridge inwards Eko Bridge to access Funsho Williams Avenue to reach their desired destinations.”

Osiyemi gave the assurance that traffic managers would be on ground to minimise inconveniences and ensure steady flow of traffic.

He urged motorists to be patient and comply with the instructions of traffic officials.