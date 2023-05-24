Sudan: Fighting displaces 1m people – UN

The number of people displaced inside Sudan Wednesday by fighting between rival military factions rose to over 1 million.

This is according to the UN’s International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

The IOM said another 319,000 people have fled to neighbouring countries, Egypt, Sudan’s northern neighbour, took in the largest share of the refugees, with more than 132,000 people.

According to the IOM, Chad took in some 80,000 refugees and South Sudan about 69,000.

A long-simmering power struggle in Sudan escalated violently on April 15.

The army under the command of de-facto president Abdel Fattah al-Burhan is fighting the paramilitary units of his deputy, Mohammed Hamdan Daglo.

The two generals jointly seized power in 2021.

Even before the current crisis, Sudan was one of the poorest and politically unstable countries in the world with 3.7 million internally displaced people due to previous crises.

Now, the IOM warns of a further deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the country with a total population of around 46 million.

The fighting is making access to basic goods and fuel increasingly difficult.