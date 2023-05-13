Sudan: Another batch of evacuees to arrive Abuja

Another batch of Nigerian evacuees, numbering 147 have left Port Sudan for the country.

The evacuees, according an update obtained Saturday afternoon by The Eagleonline left aboard flight: B737-800, Tarco Airline.

The flight, the update indicated left Port Sudan International Airport today, (Saturday) 13th May, 2023, at 2:10pm. local time, with 140 adult 7 infants.

The estimated time of arrival is: “Port Sudan (PZU) to Juba (JUB) 2hrs 50 minutes.

The aircraft is expected to do a stop over of one hour in Juba

Details of the trip the update stated is: “JUB to ABV = 03 hours :30 minutes

Total = 7hrs 30min”.

The flight is expected to arrive Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja around 18:30pm. Nigerian time.