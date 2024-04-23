Students caught bullying mates on camera in Abuja school + Videos, photos

Students of Lead British International School, Abuja have been caught on camera in two separate videos and incidents bullying their schoolmates.

According to available information, the Board of the school is chaired by a member of the House of Representatives.

The member has been identified as the representative of Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency, Hon. Oluwole Oke.

A user of X, Pinkypromi3s🥀🦋: @mooyeeeeeee, who reported the issue, said: “There’s a video I’m about to post.

“I need you guys to help me get justice for Maryam Hassan.

“She was bullied in her school by her classmates at lead British school abuja.

“Pls make it go viral so she can get justice.”

The student seen in the video landing slaps on Hassan while others watched has been identified as Namtira Bwala.

In another video, some male students were equally seen in a video bullying their colleague.

The smaller student, who was on the floor, was being hit by fellow students.

This persisted until another student came to take the student being bullied away.

Even as he was being led away, one of the still hit him on the head.

Another case of bullying in the same school: Lead British International School, Abuja

This should be stopped!



— The Eagle Online (@DEagleOnline) April 23, 2024

The Eagle Online understands the school also has a branch in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.