Stakeholders encourage sports activities in Katsina public schools

Stakeholders from the Universal Basic Education (UBEC) and Katsina State Basic Education (SUBEB), have called for encouragement of sports activities in public schools across the state.

The stakeholders gave the advice during the final of basic education sports competitions, sponsored by the two bodies in Katsina.

The Executive Chairman of SUBEB, Dr Kabir Magaji, said the aim of the competition was to boost the brain of the pupils.

According to him, if the sporting activities across the state are given more attention, it will assist in enhancing the learning abilities of the children.

He added that sports are part and parcel of human engagement and development, “therefore, we should not relent in giving our children the opportunity to participate.

“Sports are vital to the academic and mental development of the child, as well as their physical fitness”.

Dr Magaji also called on head masters and teachers across public schools in the state to always engage the children in sporting activities.

He further cautioned the head teachers and managements of schools to avoid converting the football fields in their schools to farm land.

The SUBEB boss commended UBEC for setting aside one per cent of its intervention to the board for sponsoring such basic education sports activities.

Earlier, the UBEC Coordinator, Alhaji Kabir Saulawa, said the competition was part of their 2020 and 2021 interventions.

According to him, the competition was a long activity from the school level, through different stages up to the senatorial zones and finally to the state level.

“When you compare those students that are engaged in sports, with those that are not, you will understand that those engaged are more brilliant,” according to him.

He explained that the UBEC and SUBEB have been setting aside huge amounts of funds to improve basic education in the state.

Shehu Malumfashi, the SUBEB Sports Desk Officer, commended the participants, and also appealed to the board’s chairman to always do the needful in order to encourage them.

Some of the games featured included football, volleyball, athletics, handball and badminton, and the participants were presented with cups and medals. NAN