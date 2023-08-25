Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Expressway: Umahi gives timeline for completion

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has again given the assurance that the reconstruction work on the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Expressway will be completed by the first quarter of 2024.

He made this known while inspecting the project on Thursday to assess the progress made so far by Julius Berger Nigeria Plc.

The Minister however frowned at the slow pace of work on the project, which was awarded in 2017.

Umahi noted that insecurity and poor funding were the major challenges affecting the timely completion of the road.

He said: “Work on the 375.9km dual-carriage Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Road is in three phases, with phase three (Zaria-Kano) at 100 per cent completion.

“The phase two (Kaduna-Zaria) was at 60 percent completion and phase one (Abuja-Kaduna) was only at 20 percent completion level.”

He said President Bola Tinubu was committed to ensuring that all impeding factors are sorted out to ensure that the contractor delivers the project in 2024.

Umahi added: “I am here on the directive of Mr. President, who has directed that I must be on site to see most of this ongoing projects before I can put figures together.

“Mr. President has asked me to assure Kaduna people and everyone that this road is very important to him as part of his Renewed Hope agenda for Nigerians.

“He is committed to finishing the road in 2024 and not 2025 as stated in the contract earlier, and we will match his word with action.

“We are satisfied with the quality of work, but we are not satisfied with the pace of work.

“So we have to find out what are the problems.

“This road is very important.

“If it is security, we will tackle it and provide security in each section where they are working and we also want to deploy solar lights on the road.”

The Minister expressed satisfaction with the quality of work on the road, but urged the contractor to increase the pace of work.

He directed the contractor to ensure that more men and equipment are moved to other sections of the road to ensure that work goes on simultaneously.

He also called on the contractor to introduce concrete in parts of the road in order to deliver a more durable and lasting road to Nigerians.

The Minister, therefore, appealed to Nigerians to be patient with the government in its commitment to deliver a durable road that would stand the test of time.