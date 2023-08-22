Stakeholders decry rising SGBV cases in Gombe

Stakeholders have called for proactive measures to tackle the rising cases of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) in Gombe State.

They made the call in Gombe Tuesday at a one-day round table on SGBV organised by the Association of Non-governmental Organisations (ANGO), Gombe State chapter, in collaboration with Organisation of Progressive Women in Nigeria (OPWIN).

ANGO Chairman, Ibrahim Yusuf, who spoke on the sidelines of the meeting, expressed concern over the spate of SGBV cases in the state.

He attributed the trend to the inability of the government and stakeholders to put up proactive measures to address the menace.

Yusuf said the menace required collective effort to address, hence the meeting with critical stakeholders to brainstorm and provide a durable solution to the SGBV.

According to him, Gombe State has been listed amongst the states with high cases of SGBV and such should be a reason for stakeholders to be concerned.

He said that, “cases of reported SGBV are on the rise in Gombe State, and the issue is now even more than a pandemic.

READ ALSO:

“We call on the state government to declare a state of emergency in this regard because it is a serious matter that affects everyone as highlighted by stakeholders earlier”.

He, therefore, canvassed for comprehensive measures at multiple levels to create awareness on the ills of SGBV, its causes, consequences, and available support system.

Yusuf stressed that such awareness campaigns must be driven by relevant stakeholders in schools and worship centres.

This, he said, play a key role in reforming societal attitudes towards gender and promoting equality and respect.

“It is also important to strengthen the legal framework and law enforcement mechanisms to ensure that perpetrators of SGBV are held accountable for their actions.

“This involves actively prosecuting cases of SGBV, ensuring the safety and protection of survivors, and providing access to justice for all.”

The chairman urged the state government to provide Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) handling SGBV cases with funding to enable them to prosecute such cases to a logical conclusion.

Also, Adaline Patari, Director, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Gombe State, appealed to stakeholders to strengthen effort towards ending the menace to ensure a better society for children and women