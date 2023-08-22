24-year-old woman allegedly kills newborn baby in Bauchi 

The Police Command in Bauchi has arrested a 24-year-old woman, Furera Abubakar, over alleged murder of her four-day-old stepchild at Bantu village in Ningi Local government area of the state.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Spokesman of the Command, SP Ahmed Wakil, Tuesday in Bauchi.

He said that operatives of the Command arrested the suspect over alleged culpable homicide.

“The incident was reported to the Ningi Divisional Police headquarters on the 19th of August, 2023 which revealed that the four-day-old baby was born on the 15th of August, 2023 and was murdered by the suspect (Furera) on the 19th of August, 2023 before the naming ceremony.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect is a co-wife to the nursing mother (deceased mother).

“The suspect entered her co-wife’s room with liquid insecticide and applied it to the unhealed baby’s umbilical cord.

“The liquid suspected to be a corrosive substance led to the deterioration of the baby’s health and eventual death,” he said.

He said the suspect would be charged to court on completion of investigation.