Ekiti Governor’s wife distributes bags of rice, cash gift to widows

The wife of Ekiti Governor, Dr Yemi Oyebanji, has expressed commitment to improving the lives of the less privileged people through her pet project, Widows and Orphans Hope (WAOH) in the state.

She distributed food materials and presented cash donations to the aged widows under the aegis of Ekiti State Widows’ Association.

The wife of the governor, who conducted the exercise at her office Tuesday, noted that her priority was to ensure that widows were well taken care of in the state.

She pledged to give priority to the well-being of people in the society, especially aged widows and orphans.

Dr Oyebanji noted that elders, especially aged widows, were the custodians of the age-old values and cultures which must be upheld all the time by the larger society.

“I must emphasise that the care of the widows at all times would continue to be an avenue to cherish and appreciate them. It is my commitment, through my NGO, to continue to sustain this ideal among others.

“The best of life is the best of support and assistance which one gives to the people in need by putting smiles on the faces of these people.

“Giving a helping hand to the people in need is a sure way of uplifting their spirits. We must be committed to this and other philanthropic ideals in Ekiti State.

“We will launch my pet project WAOH, which targeted widows and orphans during a year anniversary of my husband in office for empowerment of indigent, aged widows and orphans in the state.

“Over 25, 000 widows had registered so far and we are still collating more names for these projects,” she added.

One of the beneficiaries, Peju Awojolu, appreciated the wife of the governor for her kind gesture, praying that God would continue to sustain her and Governor Biodun Oyebanji for a successful tenure.