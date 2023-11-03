Spurs sweat over Udogie ahead of Chelsea clash

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Ange Postecoglou has revealed that his side will continue to assess left-back Destiny Udogie ahead of Monday’s Premier League London derby with Chelsea.

The Italy international was an early withdrawal in his side’s 2-0 beating of Fulham two Mondays ago.

He subsequently sat out the Lilywhites’ victory over Crystal Palace last Friday.

Udogie, who is understood to be nursing a muscular issue, had started each of Spurs’ first nine Premier League fixtures under Postecoglou and has made an immediate impression, setting up two goals in the top flight so far.

Without the former Udinese man in the fold, Tottenham fielded Ben Davies on the left-hand side at Selhurst Park, but the Wales international was then withdrawn for Emerson Royal at the break.

Tottenham struggled to get going for long periods of their meeting with Palace, but a Joel Ward own goal and Son Heung-min strike in the second half proved decisive before Jordan Ayew’s consolation.

Offering an injury update to Tottenham’s media channels ahead of the visit of Chelsea on Monday, Postecoglou confirmed that Udogie was “progressing” but could not guarantee he would be available to face the Blues.

“We’ll see how he’s progressing, there’s still a few days before the Monday game, he’s progressing through it and we’ll assess him closer to it. Everyone else is OK,” Postecoglou said.

Davies was the natural pick to deputise for Udogie at Selhurst Park, but the 30-year-old then sustained a fresh ankle knock in the first half, forcing Postecoglou to field Emerson on the left flank for the second period.

READ ALSO:

Imo 2023: Door-to-Door campaign for Uzodimma gains momentum

Eberechi Eze close to signing new Crystal Palace contract

Rebels kidnapped Liverpool star Diaz’s parents — Government

The Spurs boss conceded that Davies would likely not be available to tackle Chelsea in the London derby, having not welcomed him back for team training yet, but he has not been completely ruled out.

“Ben Davies also, he’s got a bit of a knock and he hasn’t trained with the team yet so unlikely for Monday but again, there’s still a couple of days to go,” Postecoglou added.

Should neither Udogie nor Davies make the cut on Monday evening, Emerson will likely be brought in for just his second Premier League start of the season, having begun at right-back against Brentford on the opening weekend.

Tottenham will definitely remain without four long-term surgical victims, though, as Ivan Perisic and Manor Solomon are both recuperating from knee operations, while Alfie Whiteman (ankle) and Ryan Sessegnon (thigh) are absent too.

However, all of Brennan Johnson, Bryan Gil and Rodrigo Bentancur – the latter of whom made his first Premier League appearance since his devastating ACL injury in February – were able to come off the bench in the victory over Palace.

Three points in that London derby saw Postecoglou set a new managerial record of 26 points from his first 10 games as a Premier League manager, as Tottenham remain two clear of Arsenal and Manchester City at the top of the table.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are languishing in 11th owing to their 2-0 defeat to West London rivals Brentford last time out, but Mauricio Pochettino’s men bounced back in midweek by beating Blackburn Rovers 2-0 in the fourth round of the EFL Cup.