Spurs readying player-plus-cash bid for Solanke

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly prepared to submit a player-plus-cash deal for Bournemouth forward Dominic Solanke.

Spurs have completed a number of deals this summer, including the signings of Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray.

They also recruited Yang Min-hyuk for January, while Timo Werner has returned to the club on a season-long loan deal.

Spurs will be keen to make further additions as they look to build upon last season’s fifth finish in Ange Posteoglou’s second season in charge.

The number nine position is one area where Spurs are keen to strengthen, having failed to replace Harry Kane following his exit last summer.

The North London club have recently been linked with a potential move for Bournemouth’s Solanke, who is under contract until the summer of 2027.

A recent report suggested that Spurs were unwilling to break their transfer record to sign Solanke, with the Cherries believed to be holding out for the player’s reported £65 million release clause.

With Tottenham reluctant to meet Bournemouth’s financial demands, TEAMtalk are reporting that Spurs are preparing to propose a player-plus-cash deal.

The report claims that Spurs are ready to offer £50 million and use one of their squad members to entice Bournemouth to part ways with one of their most prized assets.

