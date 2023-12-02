Speaker names new Standing Committees chairmen, deputies

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has announced the appointments of new chairmen and deputies for some of the Standing Committees of the House.

The Speaker made the announcement on Friday as the House made to conclude debate on the 2024 Budget.

The sitting was an emergency one held to conclude the debate on the general principles of the N27.5 trillion budget proposal for the 2024 budget proposal.

Abbas said: “Honourable colleagues, we are happy to announce the remaining Committees that we have not actually identified or appointed their leadership, and the committees are as follows.

“Petroleum Resources Training Funds, the chairman will be Hon. Ereyitomi Thomas, while the Deputy will be Hon. Ajilo Umaru Shehu.

“Committee on States and Local Governments, we have Hon. Shehu Sale Rijau and his Deputy, Hon. Vincent Bulus from Plateau.

“Committee on Traditional Institutions, we have Hon. Ari Abdulmumini as the Chairman while Hon. Muhammed Abubakar as the Deputy.

“Committee on Food Security and Nutrition we have Hon. Chike John Okafor as the Chairman while Hon. Peter Aniekwe will be his Deputy.

“Committee on NASENI will have Taofiq Ajilesoro as the Chairman while his Deputy will be Hon. Zanna Timbuktu.

“Committee on National Security and Intelligence, the Deputy Chairman will be Hon. Martins Oke George.

“Committee on Aviation Technology, the new Chairman will be Hon. Abiodun Akinlade.

“Committee on Digital and Communication Technology, the new Deputy Chairman will be Hon. Rahis Abdulkadir.

“Committee on Healthcare Services, new Chairman is Hon. Dennis Idahosa, Committee on Foreign Affairs, the Deputy will be Hon. Dibiagwu Eugene Okechukwu.

“Committee on Federal Colleges of Education, the new Chairman will be Hon. Tanko Adamu.

“Committee on Public Sector and Institutional Reforms, the Deputy Chairman will be Hon. John Dafang.

“Committee on Information, National Orientation, Ethics and Values, the Deputy Chairman will be Hon. Felix Nweke.

“Committee on Interior, the Chairman will be Hon. Ahmed Aliyu Abdullahi.

“Committee on Intergovernmental Affairs, the chairman will be Hon. Nwachukwu Moore Chukwugozie from Imo.

“Committee on Special Duties, the Deputy Chairman will be Hon. Abdullahi Rashid.

“Committee on Labour, Employment and Productivity, the Deputy Chairman will be Hon. Mukhtar Chawai Zakari.

“Committee on Police Institutions, the new Chairman will be Hon. Ali Goya.

“Committee on Renewable Energy, the Deputy Chairman will be Hon. Aliyu Iliyasu from Katsina.

“Committee on Safety Standards, Chairman will now be Hon. Suleman Gummi, Committee on Niger Delta Ministry, the Deputy Chairman will be Hon. Umar Yusuf Yako.

“Committee on Diaspora, the new Chairman will be Hon. Tochukwu Chinedu Okere.

“Committee on Science Research Institutions, the new Chairman will be Hon. Olaide Akinremi and the Deputy will be Honourable Kabiru Ahmadu Mai Palace.

“Committee on Science Engineering, the Chairman will be Hon. Inuwa Garba while the Deputy will be Hon. Jafaru Magaji.

“Women in Parliament, the Deputy Chair will be Hon. Amadi Blessing Chigeru.

“Youth in Parliament, the Deputy Chairman will be Hon. Mi’azu Abdullahi Gwarzo.

“Committee on Internal Security of the National Assembly, the new Deputy Chairman will be Hon. Hart Cyril from Rivers.”